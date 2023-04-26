Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.79. 406,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,113. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $369.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.35.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

