Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.24. 21,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

