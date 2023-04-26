Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 173 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. 107,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average is $138.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

