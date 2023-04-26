Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.74. 155,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.