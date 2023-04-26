Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.24. 238,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

