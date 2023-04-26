IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.12

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.12 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.23). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.47 ($0.24), with a volume of 155,013 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.17 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.83.

Insider Transactions at IGas Energy

IGas Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Frances Ward acquired 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £436.80 ($545.52). Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

