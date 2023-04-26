iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 5.5%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 261,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 871,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $511.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.