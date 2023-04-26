Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.
NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.91. 909,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,424. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
