Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. The stock had a trading volume of 847,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,872. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.