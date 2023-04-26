Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IHR opened at GBX 95.28 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,402.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.60).
Insider Activity at Impact Healthcare REIT
In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Simon T. Laffin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($114,899.46). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
