Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 10,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 41,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

