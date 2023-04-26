Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Shares Up 5.7%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 5,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Incannex Healthcare by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.