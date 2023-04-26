Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

