Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.39

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 140476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.2358 dividend. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.