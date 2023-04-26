Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.39

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 140476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
