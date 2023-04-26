Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
IPHYF stock remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.
About Innate Pharma
