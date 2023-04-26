Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.55

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 391161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3098258 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

