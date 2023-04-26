Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases 309 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,442.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $116.57.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

