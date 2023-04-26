Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BancFirst Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

