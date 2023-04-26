Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,128 shares in the company, valued at $842,610.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 158,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,933. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $902.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

