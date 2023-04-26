Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,128 shares in the company, valued at $842,610.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 158,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,933. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $902.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.
OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.
