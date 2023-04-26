Insider Buying: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Rajiv Sharma bought 15,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($30,910.45).
Senior Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.49.
Senior Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Read More
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.