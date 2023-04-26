Insider Buying: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Rajiv Sharma bought 15,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($30,910.45).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.10).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

