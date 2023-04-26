Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,005,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,062,398. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

