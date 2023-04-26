Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) CEO Sells 46,508 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

