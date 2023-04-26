Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE KNX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

