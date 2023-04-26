Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells 9,404 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.71. 515,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,311. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

