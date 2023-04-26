Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.62-6.39 EPS.

Insperity stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. Insperity has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 340.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

