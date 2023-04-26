Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Integer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.