Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 to $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $396 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.78 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43 to $3.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $64.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

