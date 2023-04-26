Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43 to $3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of IART stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

