Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down to $58.84

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.84, but opened at $56.41. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 409,886 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

