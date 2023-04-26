Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 2.3%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 3,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intellinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Intellinetics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the Document Management and Document Conversion segments. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations.

