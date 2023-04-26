International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Land Alliance Price Performance

Shares of ILAL stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,546. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.82. International Land Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

