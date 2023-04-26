Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.46

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and traded as high as $41.05. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.