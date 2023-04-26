Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Intouch Insight Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

