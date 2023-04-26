Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $600,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

