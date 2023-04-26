Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

