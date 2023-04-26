Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BSJS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,531. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

