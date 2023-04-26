Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,209,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,243,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.