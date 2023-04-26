Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $75.62

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $72.89. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $71.81, with a volume of 306,128 shares traded.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.