Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,481 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $89,337,567,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.