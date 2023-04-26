Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.