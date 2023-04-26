Investors Purchase High Volume of Roku Call Options (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 89,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 67,003 call options.

Roku Stock Down 2.0 %

ROKU stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

