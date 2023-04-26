Investors Research Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,515,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

