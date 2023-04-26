Investors Research Corp Sells 444 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 902,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,568,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $441.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.