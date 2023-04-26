Investors Research Corp Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $460.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.60 and its 200-day moving average is $491.12.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.75.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.