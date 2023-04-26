IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 5.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 3,196,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,132,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
