iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Down 5.3%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.70. 139,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 362,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.