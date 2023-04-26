iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,175 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 244,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,405. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.