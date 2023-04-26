iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,777 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

