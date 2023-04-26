iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847,369. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

