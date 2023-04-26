iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 649,671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.